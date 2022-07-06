Headlines

Big relief for household budgets! Edible oils to get cheaper by up to Rs 10 per litre

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

Opposition alliance INDIA likely to postpone third meeting to September; here why

Manipur: Tribals in state reach out to Opposition alliance INDIA, seek President's rule

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Big relief for household budgets! Edible oils to get cheaper by up to Rs 10 per litre

Oil manufacturers have also been told by the government to ensure uniformity of MRP for the same brand of oil across the country.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

The Centre on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturing companies to further reduce the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week’s time. The move comes amid a drop in global oil prices. 

Oil manufacturers have also been told to ensure uniformity of MRP for the same brand of oil across the country. 

Retail prices of edible oil have been under stress over the past few months in India owing to rise in global prices. India is vulnerable to this volatility as it depends on imports for 60 percent of its consumption needs. 

Manufacturers had to slash prices by up to Rs 10-15 per litre last month carrying on from earlier cuts on the basis of global trends. 

A meeting of all edible oil associations and major manufacturers was called by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey to discuss the current global trend on the decline. They were told to pass on the benefit to the consumers by reducing the MRP.

“We made a detailed presentation and told them that global prices have declined by 10 per cent in the last one week alone. This should be passed on to consumers. We have asked them to reduce the MRP," Pandey was quoted by PTI.

The manufacturers have promised to cut the MRP for all oils including palm, soybean and sunflower by next week. 

READ | Domestic LPG cylinders costlier by Rs 50 from today: Check its prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

(With inputs from PTI)

