As of today, July 6, 2022, the domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by Rs 50. From today, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has increased from Rs 1,003 to Rs 1,053 in the national capital of Delhi.

Here are the new rates of domestic LPG cylinders in other major Indian cities. (non-subsidised prices of Indane in Metros - Rs /14.2 kg cylinder)

Delhi - Rs 1,053

Mumbai - Rs 1,052.50

Kolkata - Rs 1,079

Chennai - Rs 1068.50