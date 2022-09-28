Bank of Baroda launches 'Khushiyon ka Tyohaar' offers; no processing fee for home loans

One of India's top public sector banks, Bank of Baroda (Bank), has announced the start of its annual holiday campaign, "Khushiyon ka Tyohaar," which includes a number of deals.

The bank will provide appealing interest rates on house loans and auto loans during this campaign, in addition to waiving/discounting processing fees and other advantages.

Home loans from the Bank of Baroda are offered with no processing fees and a competitive interest rate starting at 7.95% p.a.

Car loans from Bank of Baroda are available at a low rate starting at 7.95 per cent per year, which is a 25 basis point discount.

Customers will also benefit from a number of additional features under Khushiyon ka Tyohaar, including a longer payback period of seven years, reduced processing fees, and no pre-payment or part-payment fees.

The bank has also started a digital lending campaign, offering a number of digital loans for customers to pick from, to give them a quick, simple, and smart method to apply for loans for a variety of purposes and make the most of the holiday season. These include personal loans, auto loans, home loans, student loans, mudra loans, loans to small and medium-sized businesses, loans for gold, and the Baroda Kisan credit card (BKCC).

Both current and new clients may apply, and the loans are available through the Bank of Baroda website, online banking, and the BoB World mobile app.

(With inputs from PTI)