Bank holidays ALERT! Banks to remain closed for 14 days in December 2022, full list here

December 2022 is in five days and banks across the country will be closed for up to 14 days in the next month. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays.
For the unversed, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.
It is important to note that many bank holidays are may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There are 14 bank holidays in December. Out of which six are weekend holidays and other 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list.
December 2022: Complete List of Bank Holidays
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday Calendar List for December 2022
December 3, 2022 (Saturday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)
December 12, 2022 (Monday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
December 19, 2022 (Monday): Goa Liberation Day
December 24, 2022 (Saturday): Christmas Eve
December 26, 2022 (Monday): Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong
December 29, 2022 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday
December 30, 2022 (Friday): U Kiang Nangbah
December 31, 2022 (Saturday): New Year’s Eve
Weekend Leaves in December 2022
December 10, 2022: Second Saturday
December 4, 2022: Sunday
December 11, 2022: Sunday
December 18, 2022: Sunday
December 24, 2022: Second Saturday
December 25, 2022: Christmas Day/Sunday.