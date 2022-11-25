Bank holidays ALERT! Banks to remain closed for 14 days in December 2022, full list here

File Photo

December 2022 is in five days and banks across the country will be closed for up to 14 days in the next month. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from the weekly offs, banks will remain closed in various states due to other holidays.



For the unversed, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.

It is important to note that many bank holidays are may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There are 14 bank holidays in December. Out of which six are weekend holidays and other 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list.

December 2022: Complete List of Bank Holidays

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday Calendar List for December 2022

December 3, 2022 (Saturday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)

December 12, 2022 (Monday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma

December 19, 2022 (Monday): Goa Liberation Day

December 24, 2022 (Saturday): Christmas Eve

December 26, 2022 (Monday): Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong

December 29, 2022 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday

December 30, 2022 (Friday): U Kiang Nangbah

December 31, 2022 (Saturday): New Year’s Eve

Weekend Leaves in December 2022

December 10, 2022: Second Saturday

December 4, 2022: Sunday

December 11, 2022: Sunday

December 18, 2022: Sunday

December 24, 2022: Second Saturday

December 25, 2022: Christmas Day/Sunday.