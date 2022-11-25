Search icon
CAT 2022 Exam on November 27: Check exam schedule, dress code, do's and don'ts to follow

The CAT 2022 Exam will also be held in three sessions starting from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore is all set to conduct the Common Admissions Test, CAT 2022 exam on November 27, 2022. IIM Bangalore has already released the CAT 2022 Admit Card on the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in. 

Candidates must carry a printout of their CAT admit card to the respective exam centres.

CAT 2022 Exam Details 

The CAT 2022 Exam will be divided into three sections - Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. 

The exam will also be held in three sessions starting from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

CAT 2022 Exam: Dress code to follow 

For the CAT 2022 exam, candidates must wear a mask at all times along with socks, plain pullovers, sweaters, and cardigans without pockets which all are allowed. 

Avoid wearing shoes and footwear with thick soles. Be careful of your personal belongings as any personal item would not be allowed in the exam hall.

CAT 2022 Exam Do's and Don'ts 

DO'S 

Carry a printout of your admit card to the exam hall

Reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the CAT 2022 Exam begins

It is mandatory to follow all Covid-19 protocols in the exam centres

DON'TS 

Do not carry electronic items, Bluetooth devices, etc.

Do not carry goggles, wallets, handbags, belts, caps, etc to the exam centre.

Digital watches or smartwatches, wristwatches, bracelets, cameras, ornaments and metallic items, etc are not allowed in the exam hall.

