Alert! Income Tax Department warns against fake lottery, check details

The increasing number of cyber crimes has become a major cause of concern these days. Fraudsters are now devising varied ways to fool innocents and loot their money. In order to protect Indian citizens from falling into the trap, the Income Tax Department has warned all taxpayers against a commonly used fraudulent practise.

The Income Tax Department took to Twitter to advise Indian citizens against sharing their personal or financial details with any random person. The Twitter post further warned that the department will never ask about any such details.

The tweet read, “Beware of fraudulent messages being circulated in the name of the Income Tax Department! Please do not share your personal or financial details as the Department never asks for such details”.

Besides sharing this warning on Twitter, the Income Tax Department shared a tweet from PIB Fact Check that warned the public against falling into the trap of lottery scams. The fact-checking unit had mentioned that the department isn’t running any lucky draw schemes.

“E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery. #PIBFactCheck…Beware of such lottery scams!...Do not share your personal or financial information on such calls, emails and messages”, PIB Fact Check’s tweet read.

As the trend of banking frauds is increasing, banks consistently warn their customers to safeguard themselves. Varied warnings are being released so that customers don’t end up emptying their bank accounts.

Earlier, the State Bank of India (SBI) had warned customers about an alleged phishing fraud that are commonly spreading in the country. The SBI phishing scam is known for using the bank’s name to defraud people through various ways.