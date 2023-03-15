Aadhaar news: Online document updation facility now free for 3 months, check details (file photo)

Aadhaar Card update: Aadhaar is one of the most important documents these days. To avail of most government schemes, opening bank accounts and other works, Aadhaar has become a mandatory document. This makes it even more crucial document. Hence, keeping all details up to update in this document is essential in order to avoid any inconvenience.

Therefore, the government has made the document update facility online for Aadhaar free for three months till June 14. Earlier, residents were required to pay Rs 25 to update their documents on the Aadhaar portal. However, people should note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal. This means, they still have to pay a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres to change demographic details including name, date of birth, address, etc.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost, a people-centric move that will benefit millions of residents...The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023," the official statement said.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Groom calls off wedding over bride's 'poor' marks in Class 12

Updated documents help in improved ease of living, better service delivery by the government and enhances Aadhaar authentication success rate.

As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents, so as to ensure the continued accuracy of their information.

"It is important to note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier," the statement said.

"The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate," the statement said.

Nearly 1,200 government schemes and programmes, run by the central and state governments, are using Aadhaar-based identification for the delivery of services. Besides, several other services, including financial institutions like Banks, NBFCs, etc are also using Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

(With inputs from PTI)