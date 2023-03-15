Uttar Pradesh: Groom calls off wedding over bride's 'poor' marks in Class 12 (Representational image)

We have often heard cases where the groom's family cancels the wedding if the bride's family couldn't meet dowry demand. Such cases are not new in India. But a groom in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district has reportedly called off his wedding due to the bride's 'poor' mark in Class 12.

The bizarre incident recently took place in the Tirva Kotwali area of Kannauj. However, the bride’s family has alleged that the groom’s family called off the wedding after their dowry demands were not met, Amarujala reported. The wedding was called off even though the ‘Godh Bharai’ ritual was done.

The bride's father alleged that the groom's family tried to break the relationship in the name of the girl's low marks in Class 12 marksheet. The girl's father filed a complaint against the groom and his family.

As per the complaint, the bride's father said the marriage of his daughter Soni was fixed with Sonu, son of Ramshankar of Baganwa village. The ‘Godh Bharai’ ceremony was conducted on December 4, 2022. At the ceremony, the father of the bride spent Rs 60,000 and also gifted a gold ring worth Rs 15,000 to the groom.

But days later, the groom's family demanded a dowry. As the bride's father informed the groom that they could not give more dowry, the groom called off the wedding under the pretext of the poor marks of the girl. According to reports, the cops are now trying to resolve the conflict.