Aadhaar Card: How to update mobile number and address online or offline with UIDAI

Aadhaar Card Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) bestows the provision for modifications pertaining to the registered mobile number on Aadhaar card holders. Not only that, individuals also possess the capability to effectuate alterations regarding their name, address, gender, as well as photo.

It is not uncommon for individuals to undergo alterations in their mobile number. In such circumstances, the requirement to update all crucial documents arises. One such important document is the registered mobile number associated with the Aadhaar card.

The process of updating the mobile number linked to Aadhaar can be carried out through both online and offline methods.

To initiate the modification of the mobile number linked to Aadhaar, it is necessary to first access uidai.gov.in. Following this, proceed to select the option "Locate Enrollment Center."

Next, it becomes imperative to physically visit the nearest Aadhaar Center and make contact with the Aadhaar Help Executive stationed there. Once this has been accomplished, a form must be duly completed. The submission of the form constitutes an integral step.

Upon completion, a fee amounting to Rs 50 is obligatory in order to facilitate the update of the mobile number. Subsequent to the remittance of the fee, an Update Request Number (URN) slip shall be provided.

Thereafter, the status of the number modification can be monitored by accessing myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. By navigating to the section titled "Check Enrollment," the current status of the mobile number linked to Aadhaar can be ascertained.

It is important to bear in mind that UIDAI will incorporate the updated mobile number into its database within a span of 90 days.

However, if you wish to update your address on Aadhaar online then it could easily be done in the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). All you need to do is go to the official website of UIDAI and login using your Aadhaar number followed by an OTP. Go to ‘MyAadhaar’ section and select 'update address'. Follow the given instructions and get your address updated.

