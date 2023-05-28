Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Post Office Saving Schemes: New investment rules and KYC requirements unveiled, check details

Post Office Saving Schemes: New KYC regulations target high-value investors to curb money laundering.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Post Office Saving Schemes: New investment rules and KYC requirements unveiled, check details
Post Office Saving Schemes: New investment rules and KYC requirements unveiled, check details

Small Saving Schemes have garnered immense popularity among individuals seeking to save and invest on a monthly basis. Notably, Post Office Saving Schemes have emerged as a favored choice, providing a multitude of options for savings and investment. However, recent developments have brought about significant changes to the investment regulations governing these schemes, particularly those offered by post offices.

The Department of Posts has recently issued a circular, signaling a shift in the "know your customer" (KYC) provisions for investors participating in small savings schemes. Through these alterations, the provisions have been rendered more stringent for individuals making substantial investments in post office schemes.

One notable change entails the requirement for investors who invest Rs 10 lakh or more in post office schemes to furnish income proof alongside their KYC documents. The Department of Posts has instructed all post offices to collect proof of earnings from a specific category of investors participating in small savings schemes. The aim behind this modification is to curb terror financing and money laundering activities. Consequently, investors will now be obligated to submit income proof in addition to PAN and Aadhaar details.

The circular further classifies investors into three distinct categories based on their risk appetite. These categories serve as a basis for determining the applicable rules and regulations. Investors who open an account in any scheme with an amount not exceeding Rs 50,000 and maintain a balance below this threshold across all post office schemes will be deemed low-risk investors.

Likewise, customers initiating accounts with an amount exceeding Rs 50,000 but falling short of Rs 10 lakh will be categorized as medium-risk investors. Even if the cumulative balance across all schemes remains below Rs 10 lakh but exceeds Rs 50,000, they will still be classified as medium-risk. However, once the investment surpasses the threshold of Rs 10 lakhs, the concerned customer will be designated as a high-risk investor, thereby incurring more stringent provisions.

Read more: From Aadhaar-PAN link to SBI Amrit Kalash FD: Ensure completion of 6 vital money-related tasks to avoid loss

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.