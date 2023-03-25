7th Pay Commission latest news: Rajasthan announces DA hike for government employees; check details (file photo)

7th Pay Commission news: A day after the central government announced a 4 percent dearness allowance (DA) to its employees, the Rajasthan government too followed suit on Saturday. The Ashok Gehlot-led government has announced a 4 percent increase in the dearness allowance of state employees and pensioners.

The pensioners and state government employees will now receive a 42 percent dearness allowance (DA) with effect from January 1, 2023. Earlier, the state government was receiving 38 percent DA. The decision will now benefit about 8 lakh state employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners.

Apart from the state employees, this benefit will also be payable to the work-charged, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees. The state government will bear a financial burden of about Rs 1,640 crore annually with this increase.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the central government announced a DA, but it is implemented after a long time, while the Rajasthan government ensures immediate payment of the increased amount along with the announcement.

On Friday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the government has increased the dearness allowance for central government employees by 4 percent to 42 percent with effect from January 1, 2023.

