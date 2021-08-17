7th Pay Commission: Government hikes family pension limit to Rs 1.25 lakh per month

If both husband and wife are central government employees and are covered under the Central Civil Services (CCS-Pension), 1972 Rules, their children can get two family pensions after their death, subject to a maximum of Rs 1.25 lakh. However, there are some rules for this that define the conditions under which this pension can be given.

The central government provides social security to its employees as well as their families. Under sub-rule (11) of rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Central Civil Services, 1972), if both husband and wife are government servants and are covered under that rule, in the event of their death, the children would be entitled to a pension. According to the rules, if one of the parents dies during service or after retirement, then the pension is received by the surviving parent i.e. the spouse. On the death of both, their children will get two family pensions.

Earlier, if both the pensioners had died, then as per sub rule (3) of Rule 54, the limit of two pensions to the child or children was Rs 45,000. As per sub rule (2) of Rule 54, both the family pensions of Rs 27,000 per month are applicable. According to the Sixth Pay Commission, the highest pay under Rule 54(11) of CCS rules is at the rate of 50 per cent and 30 per cent of Rs 90,000 per month.

After the 7th Pay Commission, the payment in government jobs was revised to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Since then there has been a change in the pension given to the children. According to the notification of the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW), two limits have been changed to Rs 1.25 lakh per month and Rs 75,000 per month.