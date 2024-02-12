Twitter
Headlines

Ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security

Man finds 5 King Cobras in his bedroom while demolishing house, what happened next will leave you shocked

7th Pay Commission big update: EPFO hikes interest rate on PF, DA hike expected soon

Apple iPhone SE to look similar to iPhone 16, rumoured to feature notchless design

Garena Free Fire Max February 12 Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem diamond, room cards

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security

Man finds 5 King Cobras in his bedroom while demolishing house, what happened next will leave you shocked

7th Pay Commission big update: EPFO hikes interest rate on PF, DA hike expected soon

Inside pics of Anil Ambani’s luxurious home

8 vegetarian supplements of Omega-3

Piles: 10 worst foods for hemorrhoids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet highest-paid Kannada actor who earned Rs 50 as first pay; it's not Rishab Shetty, Upendra or Kichcha Sudeep

Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps man in Jaipur restaurant, defends himself after video goes viral

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission big update: EPFO hikes interest rate on PF, DA hike expected soon

EPFO on Saturday fixed a three-year high-interest rate of 8.25 percent on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2023-24.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Giving a big gift to PF account holders, Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on Saturday decided to increase the interest rate on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.25% for the fiscal year 2023-24. Now, an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) is being expected soon. If reports are to be believed, the government may take a major decision in March 2024, then the DA given to central employees will be up to 50 percent.

The new interest rate for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account for the 2023–2024 fiscal year has been announced by the EPFO Central Board of Trustees (CBT). EPFO has given a gift to about 7 crore employees of the country and has increased it to 8.25 percent. According to PTI, interest payments to holders of PF accounts will increase by 0.10 percent going forward. The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) declared an interest rate of 8.15 percent for accounts for 2022–2023 on March 28 of last year. The expectation of a DA raise has grown among central employees in tandem with the increase in the PF interest rate.

The dearness allowance (DA) hike for the January–June half-year is expected to be announced in March 2024. The government raises employee DA twice a year. If rumors are to be trusted, the administration may present the central employees with a 4 percent DA hike this time around before the elections, and it may be declared the following month.

This expectation is being expressed based on various reports, however, no official announcement has been made yet by the government in this regard. But if there is an increase of 4 percent in DA, then there will be a bumper increase in the salary of the employees. At present, the DA of central employees is 46 percent, which can be increased to 50 percent.

On the one hand, a 4 percent increase in central employees' dearness allowance is anticipated; should this occur, the benefit will be paid to the employees on January 1, 2024. In addition, there may be an increase in the employees' house rent allowance after the dearness allowance hits 50%.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian who build largest hospital network in Gulf, his net worth is Rs 33205 crore, he is from...

Meet actress who began working at 16, made hit pair with brother-in-law, had 9 flops, quit films to become…

Farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest: Section 144 enforced on Delhi-UP borders ahead of Tuesday's march

Monkey fever in India: Know symptoms, preventive tips of the viral disease

'Strict action to be taken; issue should not be politicised': MoS Ajay Bhatt on Haldwani violence

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE