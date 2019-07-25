Rains return with flooding, trains buoyant but buses reroute in Mumbai

Though people rejoiced as the rain returned after two weeks, many parts of the city flooded in the early hours of Wednesday due to high tide and heavy rain. Many routes of BEST buses had to be diverted due to waterlogging while suburban railways ran rather smoothly, though with delays.

The rain restarted in the southern part of the city on Tuesday night and then moved towards the suburbs. As per the Indian Meteorological Department data, Santacruz received 84.2 mm while Colaba witnessed 173.6 mm rain up to 8.30 am which receded thereafter. A high tide was also recorded at 4:30 am.

Sion Circle, Hindmata Junction, Gandhi market, Kurla rail station, Andheri Subway, S. V. Road were all submerged in water and part of a hill collapsed on vacated eight to ten huts at Valmiki Nagar slum at Asalfa village.

Due to waterlogging, BEST bus routes had to be diverted from Hindmata cinema, Sion Raod, Gandhi Market, Alankar Talkies, Bhendi Bajar, Pratiksha Nagar, Goregaon Siddharth hospital and near National College, Bandra.

Western, Central and Harbour trains were running late by 15 to 20 minutes.

The Central Railway is going to take up work of nailing and netting boulders on the Kalyan-Karjat section from July 26 for which they will be cancelling 8 trains namely Deccan Express, Gadag Express, Pragati Express and Pune-Panvel-Pune Passenger, all running to and fro between the Mumbai and Pune till August 9.

RAILWAY ALERT