Mumbai: Solidarity marks second day at building collapse site

A day after the building collapsed, the neighbourhood continued to show solidarity and helped in whatever way they could to people of building collapse in which 13 people died and eight were still getting treatment.

Nearly 100 people participated in the funeral procession of Sattar Shaikh whose family occupied the top floor of the collapsed structure. "Sattar and his daughter-in-law's body will be buried at the Qabrastan in Marine Lines. We are going there," said one of the people in the procession.

On the site, people said that they were able to pull out the last body by 5 am in the morning. Labourers continued to form a chain to remove the debris with help from a smaller JCB which removed rubble.

Those living in the collapsed building waited all day to ensure that they could take out some possession. "I have everything inside. We are waiting to take out documents and other things," said Mohammed Alam who rushed out from the remaining portion of the collapsed building. No one seemed to have taken the option of staying in the building that was provided by the BMC.

A number of tenants belonging to 25/C Kesarbai building which had collapsed and building number 12 and 13 that were vacated gathered to meet the local area representative.

"He has agreed to help us get NOC from the trust. The tenants will be paying half the amount while the other half will be borne by the trust. Since the entire structure cannot be removed as per law, they will be demolishing part of the structure, redo it and then take the next part. The building will be like before," said Fardeen Nanjiani, tenant of Kesarbai.

"I will be helping them get the NOC from the trust, clearance from MHADA and BMC. Trust will pay 50% while the tenants will pay the remaining cost for repairs. In case of building number 12 and 13, MHADA will first inspect and then tenants will be able to go and live," said Amin Patel.

However, the other issue that was equally concerning residents of the area was also spoken about. Pointing at random buildings close to the collapsed structure, a number of women said that they were too illegal and had seen floors added up recently.

"This eight storeyed building is illegal above the second floor. The next one of which construction is going on had been demolished one by BMC. They seemed to have started construction again," said a resident of Nishanpada Cross Lane.

"We have mostly cleared all debris. After talking to my seniors we will decide what to do with the remaining structure that stands," said V Rahi, assistant municipal commissioner of B ward. On illegal constructions, Rahi said he will have to look through the issue.