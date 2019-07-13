Mumbai: Rehabilitation project for Sanjay Gandhi National Park tribals gets fifth extension

The government has granted a fifth extension for the rehabilitation of 2,000 tribals from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and 24,959 slum dwellers living in and around Aarey Colony.

Friday was the last day to open the bids for the fourth extension, but no developer came forward to execute the project, which will be spread over 90 acres at Mouje Marushi in Aarey.

Officials said the extended date is August 3 following which the Mumbai Board of housing body Mhada will take a call on whether to give further extension or take some other step to take the project forward.

Sources attributed the no-show to transferable development rights (TDR) being given in lieu of such a big construction project, estimated to cost nearly Rs 3,510 crore. TDR allows a builder to construct over and above the permissible floor space index (FSI) for a plot.

"The reason we gauge that developers aren't coming ahead is because of TDR. The realty market isn't in good shape and thus selling TDR in the market is further difficult," an official source told DNA.

The rehabilitation project is aimed at removing the encroachment from the national park, a protected land. It entails building houses keeping in mind tribals' lifestyles.

Under the project, each eligible tribal family is expected to get a one-storey house with a terrace open to the sky and a courtyard. The carpet area of these houses will be 300 sqft and construction loading would not be more than 20% of the carpet area.

In the case of the slum dwellers, each apartment will have a carpet area of 300 sqft. The bidder will have to construct a multi-storey building with a maximum height as permitted by the Airport Authority of India. The construction loading would not be more than 50 per cent of the carpet area.

The tribals will be rehabilitated on 43 acres, while the slum dwellers will be accommodated on 47 acres of land. The tender specifies that maximum existing trees are required to be retained.

The time limit for construction of the houses is 48 months including monsoons. The first tender was issued in December 2018 by MHADA's Borivali division. Since then, there have been four futile attempts.

PUT-OFF BY TDR