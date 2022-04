Mumbai local trains are considered the lifeline of the maximum city.

The Central government has announced that the fares for Mumbai local trains' air conditioned coaches will be cut by half. The Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve announced the 50 per cent cut in the fares.

The local trains in Mumbai are considered the city's lifeline as lakhs of passengers from all the sections of the society travel via the public transport to avoid jam-packed roads.