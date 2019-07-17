Mumbai Building Collapse: Amid crisis, heroes risk their lives to save others

The Dongri building collapse also brought to the fore many good Samaritans who joined hands with the locals to fast track rescue work in the narrow bylanes and alleys of the area.

25-year-old Imran Khan, a local cable operator and a resident of the neighbouring building saved five people and got injured in the process when a part of the debris fell on him. Khan received fractures in his leg and minor injuries on his hand. He had to be admitted to the JJ hospital for further treatment.

Khan is a cable operator in the area and residence of the neighbouring building.

"At around 11.30 am on Tuesday I was on my way for work where I saw the Kesarbai building crash with a huge noise. I immediately ran there to help people who were trapped inside the debris," explained Khan.

"I spotted a dupatta inside the debris and found a lady trapped whom I tried to save. A shutter of a shop had fallen upon the lady. While I managed to save the lady from the debris a big stone fell on my leg and fractured my leg", added Khan.

"Khan received injuries on leg and hand but he is out of danger. We admitted him under observation and will discharge him soon," said JJ hospital Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale.

Another local hero who saved seven people lives under this debris was 35-year-old constable Amar Pawar. Pawar after receiving a call from a local reached the spot and joined the rescue operation taking the locals along.

"When I arrived on the spot I found locals were trying to remove the debris. So I instructed people to make a human chain which facilitated fast rescue in a narrow lane. Finally, with the help of locals, we save time and managed to save ten people from the debris even before the fire brigade began rescue operations in full swing. Due to the local support, we managed to save people under the debris," said Constable Pawar.

The police have registered only an accidental death report in the case. It is only after inquiry will the police carry out any action in the said case.