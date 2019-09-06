Headlines

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Body of child recovered from nullah after 20 hrs

The incident occurred as several drains in the area were opened due to torrential rainfall in the city and suburbs over the past two days

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 06, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

A six-year-old who fell in an open gutter in Nalasopara has been found dead on Thursday afternoon. Body of the kid, identified as Abubakar Jafar Khan, was recovered from Evershine nullah at Nalasopara.

The incident occurred as several drains in the area were opened due to torrential rainfall in the city and suburbs over the past two days. Abubakar was playing with his sister near his residence in Santosh Bhuvan when he fell into an open stormwater drain on a waterlogged road.

According to police officials, a passerby, who saw him falling into the drain at around 5 pm, raised an alarm and informed the child's parents and the police.

A search was launched to locate him after he went missing on Wednesday night which continued till Thursday morning. Later, his body was recovered by the police team involved in searching for him.

The Nalasopara police had registered the accidental death report and sent his body for the postmortem. Holding Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) responsible for the death, Abubakar's family demanded strict action against the concerned authorities.

