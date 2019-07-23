Mumbai: 6 new bridges to come up in Eastern suburbs

Construction of six bridges in Eastern suburbs will start by the end of monsoon. The BMC has finalised the contract of the reconstruction of four dilapidated and two new bridges (mainly foot overbridges) in Ghatkopar, Powai and Mulund suburbs.

The civic body declared 29 bridges in dilapidated condition after an audit and eight of them have been already demolished while the construction of 18 bridges are in planning stages including these four bridges.

After the second audit, the BMC declared 29 bridges (including FOB, ROBs) in dilapidated condition which have to be reconstructed. The civic body already has given the contract for two bridges in the eastern suburbs. Now the proposal of reconstruction of four FOBs and two new bridges including one FOB will be tabled in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

According to the proposal, BMC will demolish four bridges in Ghatkopar, Vikroli, Powai and Mulund. There will be two new bridges on transmission nullah in Vikroli east, and another one at Saki Vihar Road, Powai. The work of all bridges will be completed within 18 months post monsoon.

THE BIG PLAN

