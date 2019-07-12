Mumbai: 30 hours on, boy still untraceable

Even after more than 30 hours of rescue operation Mumbai Fire Brigade couldn't trace Divyansh Singh who fell in an open drain in Malad outside a chawl on Wednesday night. The fire brigade, NDRF, and BMC are working round the clock to trace the child.

A visibly anguished Divyansh's father threatened mayor Mahadeshwar that if his child is not traced he will hang himself in front of the BMC headquarters.

Divyasnsh's father Suraj works at a petrol pump and his wife is a homemaker. They have three kids, Siddhant (10), Sonali (6) and Divyansh (3) who is still missing.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9.44 pm when Divyansh stepped out while playing at his residence mumbling the name of his father. A CCTV camera footage revealed that Divyansh fell in the open drain. Since then he is not traceable. "BMC is responsible for the incident. Can they bring back my child? I want my child back." said Suraj Singh, Divyansh's father.

Locals have alleged that the rescue operation didn't start on time. They allege that digging of the gutter using a JCB started only next day on Thursday morning, a long nine hours after the incident. Meanwhile, Suraj and locals decided to block the main Malad-Mulund link road to expres their protest. However, after 30 minutes, cops managed to restore calm.

Around 30 teams of BMC, Fire brigade, NDRF, and local police are trying to locate the child. Rescue personnel informed that due to heavy rains the force of water gushing in the gutter was very fast. After 100 meters the gutter merges into a big nullah which after three kilometers merges in the Arabian Sea. Officials fear that the gush of water could have pushed the boy really far.

A police officer from Dindoshi police station said, "We have not registered the FIR yet. We have only registered a missing report. We are scanning the CCTV footage. Only once we find the boy we will file a FIR in this case against the culprit.

Police have found in CCTV footage that the drain cover was removed by certain individuals. They are using the footage to trace the wrongdoers.