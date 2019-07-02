Maharashtra: Green sacrifice for new rail corridors

Hundreds of trees and patches of mangroves will have to be cleared and several species of birds and animals will be affected if the Indian Railways goes ahead with its proposed Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor and quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu lines.

The likely destruction of natural habitats includes slices the eco-sensitive zone in Matheran and Dahanu, according to an environmental assessment study commissioned by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Commission, which is involved in the planning and development of the city’s local train network.

While green activists slammed the proposals saying considerable damage to the environment is being done in the name of development, local residents said the projects will provide connectivity to thousands of people and boost tourism.

Under the Rs10,947-crore Phase 3 of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project, the railways plans to connect Panvel to Karjat and add new lines between Virar and Dahanu. The tracks will abut the Morba dam, Karnala sanctuary and Dahanu eco-sensitive zone (ESZ).

According to the MRVC report, seen by DNA, 4,292 trees including mango, jambul, banyan and ashoka will have to be felled. Nearly 9 hectares of mangroves swathes will need to be cleared the for Virar-Dahanu route, while the Matheran ESZ will lose 5 hectares to the Panvel-Karjat alignment.

The 30-km-long Panvel-Karjat route will expand the Harbour and Main lines of the Central Railway. Five stations of Karjat, Chowk, Mohope, Chikale and Panvel will come up thus connecting nearby villages. At least 1,814 trees, including 132 from Matheran ESZ, will be required to be cut. The alignment will also have three tunnels – the longest being 2.6 km through Matheran ESZ – and 43 bridges.

Sources nearly 40 hectares Matheran ESZ falls under the project area. The Karnala bird sanctuary is located about 8 km from the proposed alignment.

Stalin D, an environmentalist from NGO Vanashakti said, “It has now become a norm to destroy the environment in the name of development. The mitigation measures and sustainable development are only an eyewash and hardly necessary measures are taken to take care of losses to wildlife, trees, fauna and mangroves.”

If trees are chopped, the report says, it will lead to loss of feeding, nesting and breeding habitats.

Defending the projects, a senior railway official said, “The projected population of Mumbai Metropolitan Region is 3.4 crore by 2031. This rail line will surely help in catering to this growth. Moreover, we shall be planting 9,070 trees throughout the stretch.”

The Matheran ESZ has a variety of floral and faunal species, about 82 species of trees, 23 species of shrubs, 31 species of herbs and 6 species of climbers. Three of the fish species; classified as ‘near threatened’ also exists here.

Sunil Shinde, a local activist from Matheran said: “Yes, no doubt that Matheran’s ESZ will be affected but then the local residents and villagers have no access to local trains. This project could help them in a big way plus boost tourism”.

(As per green activists 8 species of mangroves will be affected)

The 63-km-long Dahanu-Virar corridor will ensure separate tracks for suburban and long-distance trains right from Borivali to Dahanu, thus increasing speeds of trains. The project has been justified on the ground that the average daily passengers on the route are expected to rise to 11.25 lakh by 2041. But this too will come at a cost.

According to the environmental assessment report, 8 different species of mangroves, near Vaitarna and Savta creeks, will be impacted by the proposed alignment. It has also identified 2,478 trees, including 351 under Dahanu ESZ, that will make way for the development.

The area is home to 28 species of trees, 41 species of birds, 9 species of reptiles, 1 species of mammal and 7 species of butterflies. The project will also disturb aquatic flora, fauna breeding, says the report.

“We will be spending over Rs 19 crore on Virar-Dahanu route and Rs Rs 8 crore on Panvel-Karjat line for mitigating environmental losses,” said an official from MRVC.