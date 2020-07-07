Maharashtra govt to recruit 10,000 police personnel, process to be completed within a year

In a move that is likely to benefit the youth of Maharashtra, the state government has decided to recruit 10,000 policemen to ease the stress on the police force.

Besides, Maharashtra will also build an all-women Batallion of 1400 personnel in Nagpur's Katoltaluka, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the Mantralaya, which was attended by Deshmukh and senior officials, an official statement said.

"A decision has been taken to recruit 10,000 personnel in the police shipai (constable) category to strengthen law and order in the state and reduce work stress on the force," Pawar was quoted as saying in the statement.

The move will help the youth from both urban and rural areas as they will get a chance to serve in the police force, he added.

According to reports, instructions have been issued to ensure that the recruitment process is completed within a year.

Officials have been asked to prepare a proposal to present before the state cabinet for approval.

Besides 10,000 new recruits to the state police force, a women's battalion with 1,384 personnel will also be created. The recruitment of the all-women unit will be completed in three phases, by filling 461 posts in each stage.