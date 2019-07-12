Maharashtra govt issues notification to protect jobs of Marathas

Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a notification to protect the recruitment of Maratha candidates or the pending recruitment process initiated under the Educationally and Socially Backward Class (ESBC) category between July 9, 2014, and November 11, 2014. The Maratha community candidates had got jobs under the 16% quota provided by the then Congress-led government through the promulgation of an ordinance which was later stayed by the high court.

The notification was necessitated as the Bombay High Court on June 27 had upheld the enactment of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act 2018 but reduced the 16% quota Maratha community under SEBC category to 12% in education and 13% in the government jobs.

However, with current notification, the candidates from the general category, who were recruited in place of ESBC candidates between July 9, 2014, and November 11, 2014 through advertisement as temporary employees will lose their jobs. There are about 1,500 recruitees from the general category who will have to vacate their posts.

An officer from the state General Administration Department told DNA, "The government today issued a notification to complete the process of recruitment started as per ESBC reservation provided by reservation ordinance 2014. Maratha candidates will be recruited on the post of general candidates which will fall vacant. The recruitment will be done expeditiously.''

Reservation expert Balasaheb Sarate said it is better late than never. "The government should have completed this formality immediately after the SEBC Act came into effect. However, it is to be seen how the government completes this exercise as the HC had reduced the quota to 13%"