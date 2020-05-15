Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 29,000; death toll reaches 1068

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed 29,0000-mark on Friday as the state added as many as 1,576 fresh cases to the tally, data released by the health department said.

As the virus claimed 49 more lives, the death toll rose to 1,068 while the total number of cases reached 29,100.

While the number of cases reported on Friday was less than the Thursday's tally of 1,602, it was still the second-highest single-day for the worst-hit state in the country.

Also, 505 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 6,564. The total active cases in the state are now 21,468, it said.

The state has so far tested 2,50,436 people, highest in the country while 3,29,302 people are currently in home quarantine and 16,306 in institutional quarantine. The government has notified 1,473 active containment zones in the state.

Of 29,100 cases and 1,068 deaths, Mumbai alone accounts for 17,671 infections and 655 fatalities. Mumbai reported 933 of the 1,576 new cases and 34 of the 49 deaths on Friday. 334 patients were also discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 4,568.

The entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported 21,925 cases and 718 deaths, the state government data showed.