Indian Railways to display details of 1.25 lakh foot and rail overbridges

The Indian Railways has decided to display details of foot and road overbridges across the country which will provide information on it's date of construction and other details. On Saturday union railway minister Piyush Goyal announced the same after he inaugurated revamp of Byculla station.



Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that the railway has decided to display details of about 1.25 lakh foot overbridges, rail over bridges and other rail bridges in Indian Railways, in a recent review meeting last month.Goyal said, "The boards will display details like construction year, audit date, concerned officers number, and others will be put on each and every bridge." Sources said that the decision was taken as an aftermath of BMC's Himalaya Bridge collapse. This bridge did not have much details known and for long authorities also struggled to get information on the same.Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday launched restoration and beautification work of 166 years old Byculla station on Central Railway (CR) and announced beautification of nine other suburban stations through Corporate Social Responsibility funds.The CR authorities said that CSMT, Thane, Vasind, Dombivali, Nilaje, Kurla, Mumbra, Chunabhatti and Ambivali are the stations, which have been adopted for beautification by various corporates using CSR funds.The 19th century Byculla railway station will get a makeover as under Mumbai Beautification Project. The work is done by I Love Mumbai, a NGO lead by BJP leader Shaina NC and The Bajaj Group Charitable Trust.