Firm puts up 'communal' job offer at Mumbai railway station

The ad specified that only people hailing from Uttar Pradesh should contact. Marathis, Gujaratis and Muslims should not apply for the job.

A recent job advertisement by a recruitment firm at different places in Mumbai read: Job, Job, Job but only for people from Uttar Pradesh, no Gujaratis, no Marathis, and no Muslims. One such advertisement was found at the Prabhadevi railway station.

On being contacted, a representative of the firm said that they were hiring on behalf of another company and affirmed they find nothing wrong in the said ad.

The details of the advertisement were, "Urgently required, ITI/Mechanical Fitter. Only UP persons required. No Gujarati, Marathi, Muslims). Qualification- 8th/SSC/HSC/Any Graduation/ITI. Location: Thane, Waghle Estate. Salary Rs 8-12,000 (for fresher) and Rs 12-15k (for experience). Salary+Accommodation+Other benefits. Interest Candidates contact."

The advertisement came with two contact numbers and was placed close to the taxi stand at the Prabhadevi station beneath the Rail Over Bridge (ROB).

On being contacted, an employee of the firm Urmila S said, "We are a recruitment firm and the advertisement is for another company. The company has specific requirements and hence, the specifications. The job would require one to travel a lot and people from UP do not mind travelling," she said. When asked if she or the company did not find the advertisement problematic, she said, "I will talk to my seniors and get back on the issue."

Jatin Desai, a senior journalist and human rights activist said that such advertisements are against the basic ethos of our constitution that clearly says no discrimination on the basis of religion, gender, or region should be made. He further said, "Such advertisements are weapons of a divide in an already polarised atmosphere. What if a political party sees it and uses it to target people. Such things shouldn't be encouraged."

Weapon To Divide

The ad specified that only people hailing from Uttar Pradesh should contact. Marathis, Gujaratis and Muslims should not apply for the job. On being contacted, a representative of the firm said that they were hiring on behalf of another company and affirmed they find nothing wrong in the said ad.