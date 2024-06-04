Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu set to take oath as CM on June 9

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

HD Kumaraswamy breaks his silence on Prajwal Revanna's loss in Hassan: 'People have shown...'

Meet actor, who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, still struggled to get work; then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

Netizens imagine if Heeramandi was made in Pakistan

Masaba Gupta drops unseen photos of Neena Gupta on 65th birthday

8 lightning-quick reptiles on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends | PM Modi | INDIA

Lok Sabha Elections Result: Congress' Comeback Surprises Political Pandits, Party Leads On 90 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Manoj Bajpayee regrets saying no to this blockbuster, refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan because...

HomeIndia

India

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu set to take oath as CM on June 9

Chandrababu Naidu is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeps the state in the 2024 state Assembly elections.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu set to take oath as CM on June 9
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Chandrababu Naidu is likely to take oath as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 9, party sources said.

With the TDP-led alliance heading for a landslide victory with a clear lead in 158 out of 175 Assembly constituencies, Naidu is all set to take over once again reins of power in Andhra Pradesh.

The 74-year-old will be taking oath as the chief minister for the fourth time. He had served as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh from 1995 to 2004.

The TDP chief also became the first chief minister of the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh following bifurcation in 2014.

Naidu, whose party suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the YSR Congress Party in 2019, has bounced back five years later, riding the anti-establishment wave.

His alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to have played the game changer.

With a clear lead in 131 segments, TDP has secured a huge majority on its own. Naidu himself was leading the Kuppam constituency, which he has been representing since 1989.

Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh was also ahead in the Mangalagiri constituency. Lokesh had suffered defeat from the same segment in previous elections.

The Naidu-led party was also leading in 16 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. The tripartite alliance was ahead on 21 seats.

In 2019, TDP could win just 23 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress chief Kharge writes open letter to bureaucrats, asks them to act without..

It's Mukesh Ambani vs Bezos vs Sundar Pichai as Reliance launches 'JioFinance', know top features

Mukesh Ambani is paying highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result Live Updates: NDA leads in 21 seats, INDIA in 16

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement