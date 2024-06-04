Twitter
Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Lok Sabha election results early trends: BJP ahead in 230 seats, Congress crosses 100-mark

Former Jammu & Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti trailing after first round of counting

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

Goa Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Goa Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 full list of winners:

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Goa Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon
Goa Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. The two Lok Sabha constituencies of Goa: North Goa and South Goa election occurred in a single phase on May 7, 2024.   North Goa was impressed with  77.69%. of voters highlights the constituency's active engagement in the democratic process. For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has re-nominated its veteran leader and sitting MP, Shripad Yesso Naik. The two major political parties: are BJP,  NCP, UGP, MAG, UGDP, and GFP and Congress.

The Election Commission of India will declare the people's verdict will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. Vote counting will be done starting at 8 am collectively across the country revealing Goa's parliamentary representatives along with other states. 

 

Goa Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Check the full list of candidates 

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Shripad Yesso Naik North Goa Goa BJP TBD TBD
2 Ramakant Khalap North Goa Goa INC TBD TBD
3 Capt. Viriato Fernandez South Goa Goa INC TBD TBD
4 Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo South Goa Goa BJP TBD TBD
