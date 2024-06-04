Twitter
India

'Kishori bhaiya': Priyanka Gandhi congratulates KL Sharma as he leads against Smriti Irani from Amethi, shares old pic

KL Sharma was pitted against BJP leader Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi congratulated KL Sharma on Tuesday as he is all set to win Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Lok Sabha seat. He was pitted against BJP leader Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019 with a huge margin, which shocked everyone.

Sharing an old picture on X with Congress candidate from Amethi, KL Sharma, she wrote, "Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!" 

Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Sharma said, "I would like to thank the people of Amethi and the Gandhi family". "However, let the counting conclude. We will talk after that", he added.

Amethi is one of the most-watched seats of all the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The exit polls forecasted a tough fight between BJP's Irani and Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma.

