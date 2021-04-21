COVID-19: Indrani Mukherjea, 38 other inmates of Mumbai's Byculla Jail test positive for the virus

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and former CEO of INX Media, along with 38 other female inmates of Mumbai's Byculla women's jail have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but mostly with mild symptoms, the jail authorities said on Wednesday. However, it is not yet clear if any jail staffer or prison officials have also got infected.

The 39 positive cases are being moved to nearby government hospitals such as JJ hospital, St George hospital, and GT Hospital, a jail source said.

The development came after around 80 prisoners and jail officials tested COVID-19 positive during the last weekend, including a woman from the Byculla Women's Jail.

The Bycuall prison has the capacity of 462 prisoners (262 women and 200 men), but presently, it houses 306 female and 203 male inmates.

Earlier in the day, 58 people tested positive for the virus at Panvel's Param Shantidham old age home in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 58,924 new COVID-19 cases, as per data provided by the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported Wednesday, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.