COVID-19: BMC discontinues 50% attendance in Mumbai schools, asks teachers to work from home

Mumbai: In view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an order regarding work from home. The teachers and other staff of all the schools falling under BMC's jurisdiction have been instructed to work from home till further orders.

It may be noted that cases of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly in Maharashtra and the central government has described it as the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus.

According to BMC's instructions, all the board employees till Class 12 have been asked to work from home from today (March 17). Earlier, 50 percent of the teaching staff were allowed to come to school and teachers were allowed to take online classes on the school premises. But now according to the new circular, there will be studies from home through e-learning.

According to Health Department data, in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, 1922 new cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai were reported and more than 1500 cases were registered for the seventh consecutive day. Earlier on Monday, 1712 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 1962 cases were registered on Sunday.

As per the data released by the Maharashtra Health Department to Mangwar, 17,864 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, while 87 patients died. This is the highest number of cases reported in the state so far in 2021.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra has increased to 23,47,328 and the number of deaths has reached 52,996. So far 21,54,253 patients have been cured in the state and 1,38,813 patients are under treatment.