COVID-19: 22 children test positive in Mumbai's St Joseph's School, four below 12 years

Amid the receding coronavirus cases, several states have started the process of unlocking. Schools have also been opened in most states and physical classes have resumed. However, worrying news has come from Mumbai. As many as 22 children have tested positive for coronavirus in St Joseph's School. Of these, four are said to be below 12 years of age.

Notably, the situation is still not very good in Maharashtra and it still remains among the four states most affected by the virus. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the states in which the active cases of Covid-19 are between 10,000 to 1,00,000. Kerala accounts for 51% of the total active cases in the country, 16% are in Maharashtra and 4%-5% in the remaining 3 states (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh).

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 46,164 new cases of corona have been reported and 607 people have died in the last 24 hours. During this, 34,159 people have also recovered from the virus. So far 3,25,58,530 positive cases of corona have been reported in the country, out of which 3,33,725 are active cases. So far 3,17,88,440 people have defeated Corona while 4,36,365 people have died.

Apart from this, 60,38,46,475 people have been vaccinated across the country so far. Out of this, 80,40,407 have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Kerala remains the biggest challenge in the war against coronavirus. On Wednesday, 31,455 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state. At the same time, 215 people have also lost their lives from the virus.