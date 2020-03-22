Coronavirus outbreak: India records fifth death as 63-year-old Mumbai man succumbs

India on Sunday recorded its fifth death due to novel coronavirus after a 63-year-old Mumbai succumbed to his illness late Saturday night.

Mumbai municipal body's health department said he was admitted to a private hospital where he passed away at 11:03 pm on Saturday.

"63 years old Male patient admitted at a private hospital on 19.03.2020. The patient expired on 21.03.2020 at 11:03 pm due to following- Patient, positive case of COVID-19, had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), leading to death," the BMC's health department said in a statement.

This comes as 10 more positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday, taking the number of total infections in the state to 74.

"10 more people (6-Mumbai and 4-Pune) test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 74," the state's health department said.

According to the state's health minister Rajesh Tope, most cases have been reported from Mumbai where 25 people have been tested positive. Both of the deaths from the state have been reported from the city.

Pune has recorded 15 cases and Pimpri Chinchwad in extended Pune metropolitan area has 12 positive cases.

Other cases have been reported from Nagpur (4), Yavatmal (4), Kalyan (4), Navi Mumbai (3) and Ahmednagar (2). One case each has been reported from Panvel, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad and Ratnagiri.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the number of total cases in the country has risen to 324.

The country is currently under one-day unofficial lockdown after a 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra has taken various measures to impose social distancing in the state. The government has curtailed public transport in Mumbai with restrictions on the public against using local trains, considered the lifeline of the city. Only the government personnel engaged in the provision of essential services would be allowed to travel by local trains on Sunday, a restriction which will continue throughout the next week.

Most of the establishments in the city, barring food joints and pharmacies, will also be closed following an order by the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner.

BMC Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi on Friday ordered the immediate closure of schools, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, pubs, discotheques, amusement parks, and banned public functions.

Restaurants, dhabas, cafes and other eateries can continue to operate if they can self-impose 50% customer capacity and maintain a distance of 3 feet between two customers, the order by BMC Commissioner said.

All "private, corporate establishments" are to be shut down, the order said.

The order has exempted establishments or firms providing essential services such as drinking water, electricity, banking, sewerage, healthcare, media, port, telecom, vendors of food, groceries and vegetables, petrol pumps, IT services, data centres, e-commerce of essential items including food, among others.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday appealed to all to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.