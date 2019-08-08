Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to highlight hygiene in Bakrid

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to issue public notices asking citizens about do's and don'ts regarding the slaughter of sheep and goat during the forthcoming Bakri Eid festival. The Bombay High Court on Tuesday banned the slaughter of sheep and goats in flats and outside homes during the festival.

Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs) said that the civic body will take necessary measures as per the High Court's interim order. "We will publish notices in newspapers for citizens to aware them about do's and don't regarding the court decision," said Joshi. However, she refused to give more details of what kind of preparations will be taken at the ground level.

A division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and GS Patel was hearing a petition by NGO Jiv Maitri Trust on a dispute over granting of temporary permission by the BMC for slaughtering sheep or goats for Eid festivals.

Of immediate concern was the grant of permission for slaughtering during Bakri Eid which will be celebrated on August 12. The bench said in its interim order, "In our view, the requirements of public safety, hygiene, and sanitation make it impossible to accept any policy that permits slaughtering inside individual flats."

The bench also directed BMC to restrain from accepting or granting permission of slaughter inside any individual flat.

Meanwhile, Muslim-e-Hind has decided to approach the Supreme Court to seek more clarity on the guideline of slaughter during the festival.

Advocate Ejaz Naqvi, representing the Muslim-e-Hind said, "We agree that there should be hygiene and safety concerns during the festival. But religious beliefs should also be taken care of," said Naqvi.

However, Maulana Mustaqeem Azmi, President of Jamiat Ulama-E-Maharashtra welcomed the High Court order. "There is a religious belief of slaughter of goat or sheep near homes. But, at the same time, hygiene should also be maintained," said Azmi. He added that citizens should support the local body and get their animals at an authorised place for slaughter.