2 nabbed at Mumbai airport for carrying 2 kg hashish

Two Doha-bound passengers, including a woman, were arrested on Thursday at Mumbai airport for allegedly carrying nearly two kilograms of hashish worth Rs 20 lakh. The drug was concealed inside the false bottom of their bags, CISF officials said.

Mohammad Tarique Irfan Inayatullah Mansoori and Zahira Mohammed Tarique Irfan Mansoori were scheduled to travel to Doha in the morning, they said. During the security check at Terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Central Industrial Security Force personnel found suspicious items in their handbags.

On suspicion, all the items of both the bags were removed and the bags were again passed through the X-BIS machine and some suspicious images were noticed again, they said. The bottom of the bags was torn apart and four packets containing hashish, two packets in each bag were wrapped with carbon foil weighing about 2 kgs, the officials said. The man told the officials that one of his friends had handed over the bags to them. Both passengers, were handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau officials.