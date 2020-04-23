'Extraction' Review: Saviours Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda pack a punch with high-octane action, but that's it!

'EXTRACTION'

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour, Priyanshu Painyuli

Director: Sam Hargrave

Duration: One hour 57 minutes

Where To Watch: Netflix

Critics' Rating: 2.5/5

'Extraction' story:

A hardened mercenary's mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he's sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord's kidnapped son.

'Extraction' Review:

Chris Hemsworth and Russo Brothers united after Avengers: Endgame, so one can expect fireworks. Literally, there were fireworks in the form of explosives and firearms. The action-packed film has two saviours for a teenage boy Ovi Mahajan (Rudraksh Jaiswal), son of India based drug lord played by Pankaj Tripathi. Yes, the main saviour is Chris Hemsworth, who is seen as a brave black-market mercenary Tyler Rake and the second one is Randeep Hooda as Saju.

Ovi gets kidnapped by Bangladesh based drug lord Amir Asif played by Priyanshu Painyuli and he is stationed in Dhaka. Tyler gets assigned to save the kid and extract him from Dhaka to Mumbai but the plan gets destroyed because of the kidnapper and his men spread all over the city Tyler and Ovi strike a bond in testing times as the latter's actual bodyguard Saju arrives on time. However, how can two saviours who are strangers to each other come to protect the boy at the same time?

Yes, the million-dollar question with a disappointing answer!

From the word go, the high octane actions kept me hooked and it's choreographed well. It seems like every nook and corner of locations have been used, yes even sewer is not spared. Extraction has all elements of action-packed thriller and there are plenty of nail-biting sequences with unusual props being used. However, is it enough for a film to be good?

Not in this case though. The Sam Hargrave directorial has a generic story and it's kinda surprising as the screenplay is penned by Joe Russo. But like mentioned before, knives, trucks, choppers, snipers you name it and that prop has been used to kill villains and heroes of the film.

Chris made me go weak in my knees since the first frame he was shown. The underwater meditating, minimal smile and 'good day, mate' swagger are enough, but there's more... Hemsworth can never disappoint when it comes to action sequences but this time it is a minus sense of humour in which he is a pro.

The camaraderie between him and Rudraksh are well shot as it has empathy, protectiveness and grave danger too. Jaiswal is more of a second lead in the film and matches up well with Chris in every frame with his innocence and one shot of bravery.

Coming to Hooda, what an impressive actor that man is! He is shown as a naive guy but he is indeed a surprise package in the film. Special mention for his nose getting twisted and the way he straightens up, the edge of my seat moment. Anyway, only top-notch actors, their performances and thrilling action sequences cannot make for a good film, content-wise.

Kudos to Sam for showing his forte in the form of direction but expectations from Russo Brothers have become higher after Avengers series.

'Extraction' Verdict:

High-octane action sequences are not equal to a good film, sadly!