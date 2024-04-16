Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop had two stars, ruined director's career, cast got stuck in landslide, collected only...

This big-budget film had two stars but still tanked at the box office and became Aishwarya's biggest flop.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only mesmerised everyone with her beauty and strong personality but also her acting chops. In her career of 33 years, the actress has given several blockbusters and hits and won awards for her performances. However, she also had a fair share of failures in her journey.

The actress' biggest flop was inspired by a Hollywood film and tanked miserably at the box office. Even the star power couldn't save the film from sinking and is rated only 4.3 on IMDb film we are talking about is none other than Action Replayy.

Action Replayy is a science-fiction romantic comedy film directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and starring Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also starred Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singh, Om Puri, Kirron Kher, and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles and was an uncredited remake of the 1985 Hollywood film Back To The Future.

Despite featuring stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, the film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. Made in Rs 55 crore, the film collected only Rs 29.06 crore in India and Rs 48 crore worldwide at the box office. The makers suffered a loss of Rs 25 crore. Not only this, while shooting the film, the cast got stuck in Manali. The landslide blocked the road near Rohtang Pass and the crew had to be evacuated by the army.

Well, after the release of the film, Vipul Shah didn't make any films for 8 years. Later, in 2018, he made Namastey England starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor which failed miserably at the box office. The director hasn't made any films till now. However, he did venture into production and produced hits like Force, The Kerala Story, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Apart from Action Replayy, the actress has given many flops like Aur Pyaar Hogaya, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Albela, Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin, and more, however, Action Replayy is her biggest flop till date. Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan II, and the actress' performance was much loved by the audience as well as the critics.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.