In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Sanya Malhotra recently attended the opening of special school for neurodivergent people to mark World Autism Month.

  • Apr 15, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

Sanya Malhotra extended her support to the noble cause in the World Autism Month, celebrated each year in April, as she attended the opening of special school for neurodivergent individuals.

1. Sanya Malhotra's support for noble cause

Sanya Malhotra's support for noble cause
1/5

Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in Sam Bahadur, recently attended the opening ceremony of So-Hum Smiles, a special school for neurodivergent individuals.

2. Sanya Malhotra at opening of So-Hum Smiles

Sanya Malhotra at opening of So-Hum Smiles
2/5

The actress believes that the special school is more than just a therapy center as it also embodies a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and compassion.

3. So-Hum Smiles

So-Hum Smiles
3/5

The special school So-Hum Smiles, which is supported by an NGO, looks after providing exceptional care and support to neurodivergent people.

4. 'Critical to find a structured learning environment'

'Critical to find a structured learning environment'
4/5

Sanya said at the event, "I am truly happy that this center is opening which is the need of an hour to provide help for the neurodivergent individuals. It is critical to find a structured yet flexible learning environment for these people focused on life skills and independent living."

5. 'Imperative to find acceptance for these kids and adults'

'Imperative to find acceptance for these kids and adults'
5/5

The Jawan actress added, "It is imperative to find acceptance and a place for these kids and adults in society not just for these kids but also for society to do better and be uplifted. I am sure the center will create a fruitful impact on numerous lives."

