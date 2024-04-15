In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Sanya Malhotra recently attended the opening of special school for neurodivergent people to mark World Autism Month.
Sanya Malhotra extended her support to the noble cause in the World Autism Month, celebrated each year in April, as she attended the opening of special school for neurodivergent individuals.
Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in Sam Bahadur, recently attended the opening ceremony of So-Hum Smiles, a special school for neurodivergent individuals.
The actress believes that the special school is more than just a therapy center as it also embodies a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and compassion.
The special school So-Hum Smiles, which is supported by an NGO, looks after providing exceptional care and support to neurodivergent people.
Sanya said at the event, "I am truly happy that this center is opening which is the need of an hour to provide help for the neurodivergent individuals. It is critical to find a structured yet flexible learning environment for these people focused on life skills and independent living."
The Jawan actress added, "It is imperative to find acceptance and a place for these kids and adults in society not just for these kids but also for society to do better and be uplifted. I am sure the center will create a fruitful impact on numerous lives."