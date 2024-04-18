Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC to issue notification for phase 4 today, check all details

The polling will be held in 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union territories (UT) in the fourth phase on May 13.

The Election Commission is scheduled to issue a notification for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Thursday, April 18. Candidates can file their nominations from April 18 to 25. The papers would be scrutinized on April 26 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is April 29, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission. The polling in the fourth phase of the 17th Lok Sabha election will take place on May 13. The counting of votes will take on June 4. The polling will be held in 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union territories (UT) in the fourth phase on May 13.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 18

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: April 25

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 29

Date of polls: May 13

Counting of votes: June 4

READ | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Campaign ends for Phase 1 polling on April 19, check state-wise schedule, key constituencies