Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC CSE 2023 at age of 24, got AIR 18, her first choice isn't IAS but...

Schools in this state to remain closed from April 18 due to severe heatwave conditions

Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC to issue notification for phase 4 today, check all details

This actor cried the whole night after missing his chance to be a part of Amar Singh Chamkila

DNA TV Show: What caused heavy rainfall in desert city of Dubai? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: What caused heavy rainfall in desert city of Dubai? Know here

Manoj Bajpayee reveals he did not tell his parents about Satya till release date was finalised: 'I did not want...'

Made in Rs 19 crore, this film earned Rs 125 crore, won four National Film Awards, was first Indian movie to...

Which is oldest religion in world?

5 unusual signs of high cholesterol in legs, feet at night

At what age which Mughal emperors became king

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This actor cried the whole night after missing his chance to be a part of Amar Singh Chamkila

Manoj Bajpayee reveals he did not tell his parents about Satya till release date was finalised: 'I did not want...'

Meet only Bollywood star in Time's 100 most influential people of 2024, among India's top-paid actors, net worth is...

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC to issue notification for phase 4 today, check all details

The polling will be held in 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union territories (UT) in the fourth phase on May 13.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 06:10 AM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission is scheduled to issue a notification for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Thursday, April 18. Candidates can file their nominations from April 18 to 25. The papers would be scrutinized on April 26 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is April 29, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission. The polling in the fourth phase of the 17th Lok Sabha election will take place on May 13. The counting of votes will take on June 4. The polling will be held in 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union territories (UT) in the fourth phase on May 13.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Key dates

  • Date of issue of gazette notification: April 18
  • Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: April 25 
  • Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 29
  • Date of polls: May 13
  • Counting of votes: June 4

READ | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Campaign ends for Phase 1 polling on April 19, check state-wise schedule, key constituencies

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Made in Rs 14 crore, this film grossed Rs 182 crore worldwide, revived star kid's career, marked debut of...

'We know what happened when...': SC on plea for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

Meet daughter of IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam, grandfather also worked as IPS, her husband is posted as...

Anil Ambani gets big relief from NCLT, Reliance firm may soon get Rs 40000000000 from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement