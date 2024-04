Lok Sabha Election 2024: Campaign ends for Phase 1 polling on April 19, check state-wise schedule, key constituencies

In the first phase, numerous key constituencies will go to polls. Check out the states and constituencies that will vote on April 19:

The first phase of the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections 2024 is expected to begin on April 19. The campaign for phase 1 has ended and everyone is eager to know about results. Voters from 21 states and Union Territories will vote in 102 constituencies, marking the inaugural of this key election.

In the first phase, numerous key constituencies will go to polls. Check out the states and constituencies that will vote on April 19:

-Andaman and Nicobar Islands – Andaman and Nicobar Islands

-Arunachal Pradesh – Arunachal Pradesh East, Arunachal Pradesh West

-Assam – Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur

-Bihar – Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada

-Jammu and Kashmir – Udhampur

-Chhattisgarh – Bastar

-Lakshadweep – Lakshadweep

-Madhya Pradesh – Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol

-Maharashtra – Chandrapur, Bhandara – Gondiya, Gadchiroli – Chimur, Ramtek, Nagpur

-Manipur – Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur

-Rajasthan – Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, -Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

-Meghalaya – Shillong, Tura

-Mizoram – Mizoram

-Nagaland – Nagaland

-Puducherry – Puducherry

-Sikkim – Sikkim

-Tamil Nadu – Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

-Tripura – Tripura West

-Uttarakhand – Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar

-West Bengal – Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

-Uttar Pradesh – Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit

Key Lok Sabha seats:

Uttar Pradesh ‘s Saharanpur, Rampur, Pilibhit, and Muzaffarnagar.

Assam’s Dibrugarh and Sonitpur

Bihar's anticipate tough contest in Jamui and Gaya

Madhya Pradesh holds its breath for the contest in Chhindwara.

Tamil Nadu’s Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

Rajasthan's Bikaner.

.