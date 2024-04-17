Twitter
Viral

Shocking details about 'Death Valley', one of the world's hottest places

The scorching temperatures and arid conditions have claimed lives over the years.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 01:05 PM IST

Nestled in California, Death Valley boasts of being one of the hottest places on Earth with temperatures soaring to a blistering 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.3C).

With its lowest point lying 282 feet (86 m) below sea level, Death Valley's landscape is a juxtaposition of stark desert vistas framed by imposing mountain ranges. Interestingly, the park draws over a million visitors annually.

The scorching temperatures and arid conditions have claimed lives over the years. The valley's unique geography exacerbates its heat, with the dry air and minimal vegetation allowing sunlight to heat the desert surface. The resultant radiant heat becomes trapped within the valley's depths, creating a furnace-like environment.

Legend has it that the valley got its ominous name, "Death Valley" after a group of pioneers were stranded in the valley during the winter of 1849-1850. They named it as such, fearing it would become their final resting place. Though only one member of the group perished, the name endured, immortalizing the hardships endured by those early settlers.

