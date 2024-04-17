Twitter
Meet only Bollywood star in Time's 100 most influential people of 2024, among India's top-paid actors, net worth is...

Alia Bhatt is the only Indian actor to be featured in the Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people of 2024.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 08:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Alia Bhatt in a still from Kalank
The famous American magazine Time releases a list of 100 most influential people in the world each year. In the 2024 list released by Time on Wednesday, April 17, only one Indian actor has been featured. Listed in the Artists category, the Bollywood star being talked about is among the highest-paid actors in India with an enormous net worth.

The actress being talked about is none other than Alia Bhatt. The British director Tom Harper, who directed Alia in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in 2023, has shared why the Raazi actress is among the 100 most influential people of 2024. He has written for Time, "Alia Bhatt is a formidable talent. She is not only one of the world’s leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade, she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity."

Calling her a 'truly international star', Tom added, "I met Alia on Heart of Stone, her English-language film debut. Despite her fame, on set she is self-effacing and funny. There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favorite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it. Alia’s superpower is her ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actor she is luminous, and as a person she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star."

The actress has a massive net worth of around Rs 517 crore, as estimated by the financial consultants Duff and Phelps. Alia charges around Rs 15-20 crore per film. Her home Vastu, where she lives with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha, is worth Rs 35 crore. She also separately owns a bungalow worth Rs 37 crore in Bandra and a luxurious house in London. Her fleet of cars includes a BMW 7 series for over ₹1.76 crore and a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue for over Rs 2 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in the action drama Jigra. Slated to release in cinemas worldwide on September 27, the film has been directed by Vasan Bala of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica O My Darling-fame. Alia is also co-producing Jigra under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

