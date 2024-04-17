DNA TV Show: What caused heavy rainfall in desert city of Dubai? Know here

Due to this heavy rainfall, flood water entered metro stations, malls, roads, and business institutions. As a result, schools were also closed.

On Tuesday, Dubai, typically known for its dry weather conditions experienced heavy rainfalls that affected parts of the UAE severely. This unexpected weather has flooded main roads, airports, and the city's autonomous metro rail system.

In the last 24 hours, Dubai which was always shining has received as much rain as it does in a year. Rain in UAE started on the night of 15 April. After which here 160 Rainfall up to millimeters has been recorded. It means that one year's rainfall occurred in just 24 hours. The maximum impact of the rain is visible in cities like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain.

Dubai which receives 140 to 200 mm of rain in the whole year, then how did it rain 160 mm in just 24 hours?

There is severe heat throughout the year in the UAE. The maximum temperature in Dubai reaches 50 degrees Celsius. Whenever there is a shortage of water in UAE, the government here takes the help of cloud seeding i.e. artificial rain every year. But this time the reason for the disaster in Dubai is being attributed to this artificial rain.

- The Dubai administration had flown aircraft for cloud seeding on Monday and Tuesday.

- These planes flew a total of seven times in two days.

- Rain Enhancement Program runs in UAE. Regarding this, scientists conduct physical and chemical tests of the UAE's atmosphere every time.

- In which aerosols and polluting elements are specially tested. After this, the process of cloud formation begins.

- After this, it is decided how many times cloud seeding is to be done and how many times the cloud seeding aircraft will fly for it.

- Finally, the plane releases chemicals after reaching the height of the clouds, so that it rains.

The United Arab Emirates adopts the same process for cloud seeding every year. But this time scientists are suspecting irregularities in the process and questions are also being raised on the chemicals that are used in cloud seeding.

For artificial rain, scientists release silver iodide, dry ice, and common salt into the clouds at a certain height in the sky. To make artificial rain, it is necessary that there should be at least 40 percent clouds in the sky. In which some water is present.

The problem in cloud seeding arises when the amount of water in the clouds or there is a lack of humidity.

UAE's official news agency WAM has called Tuesday's rain a historic event. This is the highest rainfall in the country since data was collected in 1949.

