From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Four Indian movies that will keep you and your family entertained this weekend.

  Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 12, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

This week the cinema is offering movies that are bursting with action and fun, perfect for the festive season of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. As there's a spirit of renewal and festivity in the air and with festivals comes entertainment, therefore, here's a look at some of the Indian movies to enjoy with your families in theatres-

1. Indian movies to enjoy this weekend

While celebrating the festivals this week, make your way to the nearest theatres to watch some action-packed, emotional, comedy films that released recently. Here's a look at some of the Indian movies to enjoy with your families. 

2. Maidaan

Ajay Devgn-starrer sports biographical film, Maidaan, has finally hit the theatres and opened to positive response from the audience. Helmed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among others in key roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, Maidaan is an emotional powerhouse that celebrates the fighting spirit and unwavering passion that defines Indian football and tells the story of India’s greatest football coach, showcasing his true grit and unfathomable passion. 

3. Aavesham

Aavesham is a Malayalam gangster drama that released in theatres on April 11. The story revolves around three teens who came to Bangalore for their engineering education and got involved in a fight with seniors. Feeling beaten down, they seek revenge and end up crossing paths with Ranga. The events after meeting him take them through a journey. In addition to the stellar Fahadh Faasil, Aavesham stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, Thangam Mohan, and Sreejith Nair. 

4. Varshangalkku Shesham

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s new film, Varshangalkku Shesham stars Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Y Gee Mahendra, Shaan Rahman and Neeta Pillai in pivotal roles. The Malayalam film promises a heart-warming exploration of friendship, ambition, and the echoes of the past.

5. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer science fiction action thriller finally hit the theatres on April 11. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar among others in key roles. The film throws together two mismatched soldiers, Bade Miyan (Akshay Kumar) and Chote Miyan (Tiger Shroff), who must overcome their differences to complete a critical mission. 

