From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

This week the cinema is offering movies that are bursting with action and fun, perfect for the festive season of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. As there's a spirit of renewal and festivity in the air and with festivals comes entertainment, therefore, here's a look at some of the Indian movies to enjoy with your families in theatres-