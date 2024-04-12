Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda's on-screen son, Jibraan Khan, looks now.
You do remember the little kid who essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Govinda-Sushmita Sen’s son in Kyunki…Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta. Well the kid, Jibraan Khan, who saw stardom at a young age, is now all grown up to be a charming and dashing boy who is all set to make his comeback on screen.
1. Jibraan Khan Bollywood debut
Jibraan Khan started working in Bollywood films at the age of 8 and made his debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film also starred Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan and was a box-office success.
2. Jibraan Khan movies as child artiste
Apart from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jibraan Khan also worked alongside Govinda as his son Chintu Malhotra in Kyo Kii…Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and in 2002 film Rishey and Karan.
3. Jibraan Khan as Dance Instructor
The actor then went on to complete his studies after which he began working at Shaimak Davar Institute as an instructor. He is no all grown up and looks charming and dashing as any Bollywood hero.
4. Jibraan Khan as Assistant Director
Jibraan Khan also worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s production Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan among others. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was a commercial success.
5. Jibraan Khan acting comeback
The actor is a fitness freak and is often seen flaunting his abs and toned body on Instagram. Now Jibraan is all set to return on screen with Ishk Vishk Rebound. The film also stars Pashmina Roshan, Nila Grewal, and Rohit Saraf and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.