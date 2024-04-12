Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

You do remember the little kid who essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Govinda-Sushmita Sen’s son in Kyunki…Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta. Well the kid, Jibraan Khan, who saw stardom at a young age, is now all grown up to be a charming and dashing boy who is all set to make his comeback on screen.