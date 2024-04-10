Search icon
Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila to the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu, here are the most-awaited OTT releases this week.

  • Apr 10, 2024, 08:01 PM IST

Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, Gaami, and Adrishyam are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.

1. Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila has Diljit Dosanjh portraying the legendary Punjabi singer of the same name. Parineeti Chopra plays his wife, singing partner Amarjot Kaur. The AR Rahman musical drops on Netflix on April 12.

2. Premalu

Premalu
Naslen and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Girish AD-directed Premam, currently the fourth-highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 12.

3. Gaami

Gaami
The Telugu-language adventure thriller Gaami, headlined by Vishwak Sen as an Aghora who sets out on a mystical journey into the deep Himalayas, will start streaming on ZEE5 from April 12.

4. Fallout

Fallout
The post-apocalyptic drama Fallout, based on one of the most popular video game series, is created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. The show streams on Prime Video from April 11.

5. Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes

Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes
Starring Eijaz Khan and Divyankya Tripathi as the undercover agents, the spy thriller Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes will have its first episode dropping on SonyLIV on April 11.

