In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya's wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Mani Ratnam and other celebs in Chennai.

  • Apr 16, 2024, 09:16 AM IST

Filmmaker S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya recently tied the knot in Chennai. The ceremony was a star-studded affair as several renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan.

Take a look:

1. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attented the wedding

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attented the wedding
1/8

Veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were seen giving their blessings to the couple.

2. Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi were also seen posing

Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi were also seen posing
2/8

Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, and Arjun too graced the wedding and posed with the couple,

3. The ceremony was attended by film stars and politicians

The ceremony was attended by film stars and politicians
3/8

Not only stars from the film industry, but Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the ceremony.

4. It was a star-studded event

It was a star-studded event
4/8

The ceremony was a star-studded affair as several renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan.

5. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
5/8

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were also seen posing with the couple. Several pictures from the wedding ceremony went viral.

6. Aishwarya is a doctor by profession

Aishwarya is a doctor by profession
6/8

Aishwarya is Shankar’s eldest daughter and also happens to be doctor by profession. 

7. Personal life

Personal life
7/8

This is her second marriage post her divorce with cricketer Damodaran Rohit.

8. On the work front

On the work front
8/8

On the work front, Shankar is currently working on two films simultaneously. He is directing Ram Charan’s Telugu film Game Changer and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

