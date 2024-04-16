In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya's wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Mani Ratnam and other celebs in Chennai.
Filmmaker S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya recently tied the knot in Chennai. The ceremony was a star-studded affair as several renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan.
Take a look:
1. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attented the wedding
Veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were seen giving their blessings to the couple.
2. Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi were also seen posing
Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, and Arjun too graced the wedding and posed with the couple,
3. The ceremony was attended by film stars and politicians
Not only stars from the film industry, but Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the ceremony.
4. It was a star-studded event
The ceremony was a star-studded affair as several renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan.
5. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were also seen posing with the couple. Several pictures from the wedding ceremony went viral.
6. Aishwarya is a doctor by profession
Aishwarya is Shankar’s eldest daughter and also happens to be doctor by profession.
7. Personal life
This is her second marriage post her divorce with cricketer Damodaran Rohit.
8. On the work front
On the work front, Shankar is currently working on two films simultaneously. He is directing Ram Charan’s Telugu film Game Changer and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.
(With inputs from ANI)