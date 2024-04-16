trendingPhotosDetail

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya's wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Mani Ratnam and other celebs in Chennai.

Filmmaker S Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya recently tied the knot in Chennai. The ceremony was a star-studded affair as several renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan. Take a look:

1. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attented the wedding

1/8 Veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were seen giving their blessings to the couple.

2. Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi were also seen posing

2/8 Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, and Arjun too graced the wedding and posed with the couple,

3. The ceremony was attended by film stars and politicians

3/8 Not only stars from the film industry, but Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the ceremony.

4. It was a star-studded event

4/8 The ceremony was a star-studded affair as several renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan.

5. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

5/8 Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were also seen posing with the couple. Several pictures from the wedding ceremony went viral.

6. Aishwarya is a doctor by profession

6/8 Aishwarya is Shankar’s eldest daughter and also happens to be doctor by profession.

7. Personal life

7/8 This is her second marriage post her divorce with cricketer Damodaran Rohit.

