'Killing it': Hrithik Roshan, Ekta Kapoor show off dance moves in throwback viral video from their childhood, fans react

Ekta Kapoor can be seen wearing a white frock while Hrithik Roshan can be seen donning a blue shirt and white pants while grooving to Apni To Jaise Taise.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

An old video featuring young Hrithik Roshan and Ekta Kapoor dancing at a party is going viral on social media. It features the actor and the producer, who seem to be around 10 years old at the time, enjoying.  

Ekta can be seen wearing a white frock while Hrithik Roshan can be seen donning a blue shirt and white pants. They are grooving to Amitabh Bachchan's popular dance number 'Apni To Jaise Taise' in the viral video.

One of the social media users commented, "At first I thought why hritik is wearing a frock.'" The second one said, "I thought that kid in white frock is hritik roshan. And I wondered yeh kya hain?" The third person commented, "Whose wedding they are spoilling the guy sitting must be thinking don’t dance on my head." The fourth one said, "The girl is an excellent dancer too but did we miss her? Who is she?." The fifth person commented, "I want to know who's tht girl in white dress look at her moves." 

Another said, "Girl is white dress got really nice moves." The seventh person commented, "I domt know why i thought the girl was Hrithik Roshan."

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's  Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), has a warning for those who are planning to watch his film. The director has mentioned that the film is not to be seen with the family unless the families of the audience are liberal enough towards bold themes.

Ekta Kapoor also dropped a note on her Instagram Stories in which she wrote (in capital letters), "V few things shock me. But LSD 2 is that piece of content that gives me courage n fear in equal measure therefore as we share d dark n dogma teaser of LSD 2 we wanna carry as much discretion n disclaimers!!! Tom 2 pm. This is no promotional strategy just getting ppl adjusted to d content before sharing."

