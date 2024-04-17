'Killing it': Hrithik Roshan, Ekta Kapoor show off dance moves in throwback viral video from their childhood, fans react

An old video featuring young Hrithik Roshan and Ekta Kapoor dancing at a party is going viral on social media. It features the actor and the producer, who seem to be around 10 years old at the time, enjoying.

Ekta can be seen wearing a white frock while Hrithik Roshan can be seen donning a blue shirt and white pants. They are grooving to Amitabh Bachchan's popular dance number 'Apni To Jaise Taise' in the viral video.

One of the social media users commented, "At first I thought why hritik is wearing a frock.'" The second one said, "I thought that kid in white frock is hritik roshan. And I wondered yeh kya hain?" The third person commented, "Whose wedding they are spoilling the guy sitting must be thinking don’t dance on my head." The fourth one said, "The girl is an excellent dancer too but did we miss her? Who is she?." The fifth person commented, "I want to know who's tht girl in white dress look at her moves."

Another said, "Girl is white dress got really nice moves." The seventh person commented, "I domt know why i thought the girl was Hrithik Roshan."

