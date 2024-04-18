Schools in this state to remain closed from April 18 due to severe heatwave conditions

Due to severe heatwave conditions in Odisha, the state government has declared a three-day closure of schools starting from April 18 to April 20, 2024. This decision, communicated through a notification from the Information & Public Relations department, applies to all schools in Odisha, including government, government-aided, and private institutions. The move comes in response to forecasts by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of high temperatures and a heatwave.

The School and Mass Education Department, in a press statement, emphasized the necessity of closing schools due to the IMD's advisory regarding the heatwave and expected rise in daytime temperatures. The IMD has forecasted heatwave conditions in various regions, including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and others during specific periods.

Heatwave conditions, which can pose severe health risks to individuals, are characterized by exceptionally high temperatures. These conditions were observed in early April across several parts of eastern and peninsular India, including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and others. A heatwave is officially recognized when the maximum temperature exceeds certain thresholds, as defined by meteorological agencies.

To mitigate the effects of heat exposure, the IMD advises the public to take precautions such as wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing, staying hydrated, and avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours. It's essential for individuals to be mindful of these recommendations to safeguard their health during periods of intense heat.